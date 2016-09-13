Airman 1st Class Joseph Mwangi, 137th Special Operations Force Support Squadron, became a U.S. citizen, Sept. 13, 2016, in Oklahoma City. His fellow 137th Special Operations Wing Airmen were present at the ceremony to show their support for his once in a lifetime accomplishment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Kasey Phipps)
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2016 20:12
|Photo ID:
|3079658
|VIRIN:
|160913-Z-GD644-001
|Resolution:
|1000x714
|Size:
|160.03 KB
|Location:
|OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, US
|Hometown:
|OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Service before citizen, by SSgt Kasey Phipps, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Commentary: Service before citizen
LEAVE A COMMENT