    Service before citizen

    Service before citizen

    OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2016

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kasey Phipps 

    137th Special Operations Wing

    Airman 1st Class Joseph Mwangi, 137th Special Operations Force Support Squadron, became a U.S. citizen, Sept. 13, 2016, in Oklahoma City. His fellow 137th Special Operations Wing Airmen were present at the ceremony to show their support for his once in a lifetime accomplishment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Kasey Phipps)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.13.2016
    Date Posted: 12.28.2016 20:12
    Photo ID: 3079658
    VIRIN: 160913-Z-GD644-001
    Resolution: 1000x714
    Size: 160.03 KB
    Location: OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, US 
    Hometown: OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Service before citizen, by SSgt Kasey Phipps, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    naturalization
    citizenship
    Kenya
    OKC
    137 SOW

