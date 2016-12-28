161228-N-SR567-032 JINHAE, Republic of Korea (Dec. 28, 2016) Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Korea (CNFK), Commander Navy Region Korea (CNRK) and Republic of Korea (ROK) Sailors attend the decommissioning ceremony of ROK ship Pyeongtaek (ATS-27) at Commander Fleet Activities, Chinhae. USS Beaufort (ATS-2), an Edenton-class salvage ship, joined the U.S. Fleet in 1972 and served 24-years in the Indo-Asia-Pacific before being decommissioned in 1996. One year later, the ship was transferred to the ROK Navy and commissioned as Pyeongtaek. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Wesley J. Breedlove)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.28.2016 Date Posted: 12.28.2016 20:45 Photo ID: 3079657 VIRIN: 161228-N-SR567-032 Resolution: 5280x3029 Size: 1.95 MB Location: JINHAE, KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Last US Ship Transferred to ROK Navy Decommissioned in Ceremony Highlighting Naval Partnership, by PO3 Wesley Breedlove, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.