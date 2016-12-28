(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Last US Ship Transferred to ROK Navy Decommissioned in Ceremony Highlighting Naval Partnership

    Last US Ship Transferred to ROK Navy Decommissioned in Ceremony Highlighting Naval Partnership

    JINHAE, SOUTH KOREA

    12.28.2016

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Wesley Breedlove 

    Commander, Naval Forces Korea

    161228-N-SR567-032 JINHAE, Republic of Korea (Dec. 28, 2016) Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Korea (CNFK), Commander Navy Region Korea (CNRK) and Republic of Korea (ROK) Sailors attend the decommissioning ceremony of ROK ship Pyeongtaek (ATS-27) at Commander Fleet Activities, Chinhae. USS Beaufort (ATS-2), an Edenton-class salvage ship, joined the U.S. Fleet in 1972 and served 24-years in the Indo-Asia-Pacific before being decommissioned in 1996. One year later, the ship was transferred to the ROK Navy and commissioned as Pyeongtaek. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Wesley J. Breedlove)

    Date Taken: 12.28.2016
    Date Posted: 12.28.2016 20:45
    Photo ID: 3079657
    VIRIN: 161228-N-SR567-032
    Resolution: 5280x3029
    Size: 1.95 MB
    Location: JINHAE, KR 
    This work, Last US Ship Transferred to ROK Navy Decommissioned in Ceremony Highlighting Naval Partnership, by PO3 Wesley Breedlove, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    ceremony
    decommissioning
    navy
    ROK
    USN
    Beaufort
    Republic of Korea
    last
    ROKS
    chinhae
    Pyeongtaek
    CNFK
    final
    Wesley J. Breedlove

