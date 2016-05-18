Secretary of Defense Ash Carter administers the oath of office to Eric K. Fanning, swearing him in as the Army's 22nd Secretary, May 18, 2016 at the Pentagon. (Photo Credit: U.S. Army Photo by John G. Martinez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.18.2016 Date Posted: 12.28.2016 18:18 Photo ID: 3079653 VIRIN: 160518-A-EE013-072 Resolution: 4429x2948 Size: 12.74 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fanning sworn in as secretary of the Army, by John Martinez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.