    Fanning sworn in as secretary of the Army

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2016

    Photo by John Martinez 

    Secretary of the Army

    Secretary of Defense Ash Carter administers the oath of office to Eric K. Fanning, swearing him in as the Army's 22nd Secretary, May 18, 2016 at the Pentagon. (Photo Credit: U.S. Army Photo by John G. Martinez)

    Date Taken: 05.18.2016
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fanning sworn in as secretary of the Army, by John Martinez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Secretary of the Army
    Eric Fanning

