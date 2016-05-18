Secretary of Defense Ash Carter administers the oath of office to Eric K. Fanning, swearing him in as the Army's 22nd Secretary, May 18, 2016 at the Pentagon. (Photo Credit: U.S. Army Photo by John G. Martinez)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2016 18:18
|Photo ID:
|3079653
|VIRIN:
|160518-A-EE013-072
|Resolution:
|4429x2948
|Size:
|12.74 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Fanning sworn in as secretary of the Army, by John Martinez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
