    Chinook Soldiers: Next generation aviators train with seasoned vets

    CO, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2016

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Gabrielle Spradling 

    460th Space Wing

    U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 4 Ronald Trani, Bravo Company 2-135th General Support Aviation Battalion CH-47 Chinook senior instructor pilot, looks into a rearview mirror April 1, 2016, at the Colorado School of Mines in Golden, Colo. Instructor pilots are responsible for training pilots on base mission tasks and upgrading them from readiness level one to readiness level three. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gabrielle Spradling/Released)

    Date Taken: 04.01.2016
    Date Posted: 12.28.2016 14:09
    Photo ID: 3079356
    VIRIN: 160401-F-RN654-414
    Resolution: 3084x2053
    Size: 224.74 KB
    Location: CO, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chinook Soldiers: Next generation aviators train with seasoned vets, by A1C Gabrielle Spradling, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    460th Space Wing
    Colorado
    Buckley Air Force Base
    Team Buckley

    • LEAVE A COMMENT