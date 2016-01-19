Date Taken: 01.19.2016 Date Posted: 12.28.2016 14:15 Photo ID: 3079350 VIRIN: 160119-F-TQ317-001 Resolution: 3000x3000 Size: 1.45 MB Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, 25th Anniversary of Desert Storm, by SSgt Melanie Holochwost, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.