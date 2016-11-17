Military Working Dog Duke relaxes with his team after a personnel recovery demonstration for Secretary of Defense Ash Carter on Eglin Range, Fla., Nov. 17, 2016. Duke wore goggles to protect his eyes from aircraft debris. (U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. Melanie Holochwost)
|Date Taken:
|11.17.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2016 14:00
|Photo ID:
|3079331
|VIRIN:
|161117-F-TQ317-254
|Resolution:
|2131x1557
|Size:
|2.73 MB
|Location:
|EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, MWD performs demo for SecDef, by SSgt Melanie Holochwost, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT