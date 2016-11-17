MWD performs demo for SecDef

Military Working Dog Duke relaxes with his team after a personnel recovery demonstration for Secretary of Defense Ash Carter on Eglin Range, Fla., Nov. 17, 2016. Duke wore goggles to protect his eyes from aircraft debris. (U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. Melanie Holochwost)

