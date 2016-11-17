(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    MWD performs demo for SecDef

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    11.17.2016

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Melanie Holochwost 

    Air Force Special Operations Command

    Military Working Dog Duke relaxes with his team after a personnel recovery demonstration for Secretary of Defense Ash Carter on Eglin Range, Fla., Nov. 17, 2016. Duke wore goggles to protect his eyes from aircraft debris. (U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. Melanie Holochwost)

    Date Taken: 11.17.2016
    Date Posted: 12.28.2016 14:00
    Photo ID: 3079331
    VIRIN: 161117-F-TQ317-254
    Resolution: 2131x1557
    Size: 2.73 MB
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    This work, MWD performs demo for SecDef, by SSgt Melanie Holochwost, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Military Working Dogs
    Secretary of Defense
    AFSOC
    Ash Carter

