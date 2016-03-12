(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Whiteman's medical units join forces for extensive TFI emergency response exercise

    WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, UNITED STATES

    12.03.2016

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Halley Burgess 

    131st Bomb Wing

    The 131st, 509th, and 442nd Medical Groups participated in a simulated radioactive bombing exercise to training Airmen for real world situations at Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo., Dec 3, 2016. The key objective for the exercise was for the three medical groups to come together as one cohesive team to respond to a crisis situation that could arise and illustrate the importance of Total Force Integration. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Halley Burgess)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.03.2016
    Date Posted: 12.28.2016 12:18
    Photo ID: 3079110
    VIRIN: 161203-Z-WB313-187
    Resolution: 3264x4570
    Size: 1.56 MB
    Location: WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Whiteman's medical units join forces for extensive TFI emergency response exercise, by A1C Halley Burgess, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Missouri Air National Guard
    Total Force Intergration
    Exercice
    131st Medical Group
    1331st Bomb Wing

