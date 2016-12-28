WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio -- Air Force Research Laboratory’s AgilePod is a multi-intelligence, open architecture, reconfigurable prototype designed for the intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) and Air Force Special Operations communities. The reconfigurable pod enables operators to customize sensor packages based on specific mission needs, enhancing the intelligence process. The pod capability will be tested on a medium altitude MQ-9 surrogate aircraft in May 2017. (Courtesy photo/released)
|Date Taken:
|12.28.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2016 10:55
|Photo ID:
|3079052
|VIRIN:
|161228-F-ZS999-001
|Resolution:
|531x312
|Size:
|116.38 KB
|Location:
|DAYTON, OH, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, AgilePod ‘reconfiguring’ ISR mission, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
