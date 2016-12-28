(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    AgilePod ‘reconfiguring’ ISR mission

    DAYTON, OH, UNITED STATES

    12.28.2016

    Courtesy Photo

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio -- Air Force Research Laboratory’s AgilePod is a multi-intelligence, open architecture, reconfigurable prototype designed for the intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) and Air Force Special Operations communities. The reconfigurable pod enables operators to customize sensor packages based on specific mission needs, enhancing the intelligence process. The pod capability will be tested on a medium altitude MQ-9 surrogate aircraft in May 2017. (Courtesy photo/released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.28.2016
    Date Posted: 12.28.2016 10:55
    Photo ID: 3079052
    VIRIN: 161228-F-ZS999-001
    Resolution: 531x312
    Size: 116.38 KB
    Location: DAYTON, OH, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AgilePod ‘reconfiguring’ ISR mission, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    science
    research
    ISR
    MQ-9
    special forces
    technology
    intelligence
    additive manufacturing
    Air Force Research Laborabory

