WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio -- Air Force Research Laboratory’s AgilePod is a multi-intelligence, open architecture, reconfigurable prototype designed for the intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) and Air Force Special Operations communities. The reconfigurable pod enables operators to customize sensor packages based on specific mission needs, enhancing the intelligence process. The pod capability will be tested on a medium altitude MQ-9 surrogate aircraft in May 2017. (Courtesy photo/released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.28.2016 Date Posted: 12.28.2016 10:55 Photo ID: 3079052 VIRIN: 161228-F-ZS999-001 Resolution: 531x312 Size: 116.38 KB Location: DAYTON, OH, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AgilePod ‘reconfiguring’ ISR mission, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.