    Bringing a Piece of Home

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    10.31.2016

    Photo by Sgt. Isaac Ibarra  

    III Marine Expeditionary Force

    A photograph of a family member sits tightly in a deployed Marine's Kevlar aboard the amphibious transportation dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) in Okinawa, Japan Oct. 31, 2016. Blue Chromite is a U.S. –only exercise which strengthens the Navy-Marine Corps expeditionary, amphibious rapid-response capabilities based in Okinawa and the greater Indo-Asia-. Pacific region Marines are assigned to 3rd Battalion, 3rd Marine Regiment which is forward deployed from Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii, to 3rd Marine Division, based in Okinawa, Japan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Isaac Ibarra)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.31.2016
    Date Posted: 12.28.2016 01:33
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bringing a Piece of Home, by Sgt Isaac Ibarra, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

