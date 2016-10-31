Bringing a Piece of Home

A photograph of a family member sits tightly in a deployed Marine's Kevlar aboard the amphibious transportation dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) in Okinawa, Japan Oct. 31, 2016. Blue Chromite is a U.S. –only exercise which strengthens the Navy-Marine Corps expeditionary, amphibious rapid-response capabilities based in Okinawa and the greater Indo-Asia-. Pacific region Marines are assigned to 3rd Battalion, 3rd Marine Regiment which is forward deployed from Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii, to 3rd Marine Division, based in Okinawa, Japan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Isaac Ibarra)

