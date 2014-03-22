As family members depart, dependents of U.S. Airmen and Department of Defense civilians board a bus to be shuttled to the passenger terminal, March 31, 2016, at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey. The Secretary of Defense, in coordination with the Secretary of State, ordered the departure of all Department of Defense dependents assigned to Incirlik Air Base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Caleb Pierce/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2014
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2016 05:27
|Photo ID:
|3077410
|VIRIN:
|160331-F-VA021-164
|Resolution:
|3246x2166
|Size:
|2.67 MB
|Location:
|ADANA, 1, TR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Families depart from Incirlik Air Base, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
