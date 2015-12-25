Operation Fireside 2016

Lisa and Laura Shriver pose with Seaman Recruit Andrew Brewer and Seaman Recruit Virgil Kazimir for a photo during the annual Christmas Operation Fireside, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016. Operation Fireside is organized by the Red Cross and places Coast Guard recruits that are in basic training with a host family for the day. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo by Seaman Isaac Cross)

