    Operation Fireside 2016

    CAPE MAY, NJ, UNITED STATES

    12.25.2015

    Photo by Chief Warrant Officer John Edwards 

    U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May

    Lisa and Laura Shriver pose with Seaman Recruit Andrew Brewer and Seaman Recruit Virgil Kazimir for a photo during the annual Christmas Operation Fireside, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016. Operation Fireside is organized by the Red Cross and places Coast Guard recruits that are in basic training with a host family for the day. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo by Seaman Isaac Cross)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Fireside 2016, by CWO2 John Edwards, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

