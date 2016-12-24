Members of the Iraqi Counter Terrorism Service present Gen. Joseph F. Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, a flag from Bartilah, a town recaptured by the Iraqi army just outside of Mosul from the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant. The flag symbolizes the commendable efforts of Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve composed of members from the Department of Defense and coalition military forces. (DoD photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Dominique Pineiro)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.24.2016 Date Posted: 12.24.2016 15:45 Photo ID: 3076645 VIRIN: 161224-D-PB383-001 Resolution: 960x640 Size: 84.42 KB Location: BARTILAH, IQ Hometown: BOSTON, MA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CJCS presented flag, by PO2 Dominique Pineiro, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.