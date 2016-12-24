(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CJCS presented flag

    BARTILAH, IRAQ

    12.24.2016

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Dominique Pineiro 

    Office of the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff

    Members of the Iraqi Counter Terrorism Service present Gen. Joseph F. Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, a flag from Bartilah, a town recaptured by the Iraqi army just outside of Mosul from the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant. The flag symbolizes the commendable efforts of Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve composed of members from the Department of Defense and coalition military forces. (DoD photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Dominique Pineiro)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.24.2016
    Date Posted: 12.24.2016 15:45
    Photo ID: 3076645
    VIRIN: 161224-D-PB383-001
    Resolution: 960x640
    Size: 84.42 KB
    Location: BARTILAH, IQ
    Hometown: BOSTON, MA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CJCS presented flag, by PO2 Dominique Pineiro, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Mosul
    CJCS
    Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff
    Iraq
    Gen. Joseph Dunford
    ISIS
    ISIL
    Operation Inherent Resolve
    Bartilah

