Members of the Iraqi Counter Terrorism Service present Gen. Joseph F. Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, a flag from Bartilah, a town recaptured by the Iraqi army just outside of Mosul from the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant. The flag symbolizes the commendable efforts of Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve composed of members from the Department of Defense and coalition military forces. (DoD photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Dominique Pineiro)
|Date Taken:
|12.24.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.24.2016 15:45
|Photo ID:
|3076645
|VIRIN:
|161224-D-PB383-001
|Resolution:
|960x640
|Size:
|84.42 KB
|Location:
|BARTILAH, IQ
|Hometown:
|BOSTON, MA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CJCS presented flag, by PO2 Dominique Pineiro, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
