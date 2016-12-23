(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CMC and SgtMaj MC visit Marines and Sailors aboard the USS Makin Island

    GULF OF ADEN, DJIBOUTI

    12.23.2016

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Penny Snoozy 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Robert B. Neller, 37th Commandant of the Marine Corps, speaks to Marines with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit and Sailors assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), on the flight deck the Makin Island, in the Gulf of Aden, Dec. 23, 2016. The Commandant and Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps conducted a holiday tour to visit Marines and Sailors stationed overseas and forward deployed. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Penny Snoozy)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.23.2016
    Date Posted: 12.24.2016 07:32
    Photo ID: 3076494
    VIRIN: 161207-Z-CT752-425
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 2.97 MB
    Location: GULF OF ADEN, DJ
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CMC and SgtMaj MC visit Marines and Sailors aboard the USS Makin Island, by SSgt Penny Snoozy, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Djibouti
    USS Makin Island
    CMC
    AFRICOM
    11th MEU
    Commandant of the Marine Corps
    Sailors
    Marines
    CJTF-HOA
    LHD 8
    37th CMC

