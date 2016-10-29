(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Hometown Holiday Greetings

    Hometown Holiday Greetings

    GERMANY

    10.29.2016

    Photo by Senior Airman Ben Burgess 

    American Forces Network Superstation Sembach

    Defense Media Awards Submission
    Layout and Design, Categroy: GILD
    Submitting Organization: AFN Kaiserslautern
    Producer: SrA Ben Burgess
    Slug: "Hometown Holiday Greetings Poster"

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.29.2016
    Date Posted: 12.23.2016 07:19
    Photo ID: 3075448
    VIRIN: 161029-F-WG974-462
    Resolution: 1000x1273
    Size: 174.54 KB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hometown Holiday Greetings, by SrA Ben Burgess, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    awards
    afn
    media
    greetings
    holiday
    layout
    poster
    burgess
    award
    defense
    kaiserslautern
    design
    ben
    submission
    gild

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT