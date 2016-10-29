Date Taken: 10.29.2016 Date Posted: 12.23.2016 07:19 Photo ID: 3075448 VIRIN: 161029-F-WG974-462 Resolution: 1000x1273 Size: 174.54 KB Location: DE

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Hometown Holiday Greetings, by SrA Ben Burgess, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.