(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Taking time to inspect improves unit

    Taking time to inspect improves unit

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2016

    Photo by Maj. Stanley Paregien 

    932nd Airlift Wing

    Pilots and maintainers work together on the flight line checking over a plane, as one C-40C is prepped and awaits a mission at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois. The C-40C plane is used to transport the nation's distinguished visitor mission worldwide as part of the 932nd Airlift Wing, under 22nd Air Force, Air Force Reserve Command. The unit is made up of Mission Support Group, Medical Group, Operations Group and Maintenance Groups. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lt. Col. Stan Paregien)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.02.2016
    Date Posted: 12.22.2016 15:38
    Photo ID: 3074454
    VIRIN: 161221-F-IR989-001
    Resolution: 2443x1535
    Size: 747.8 KB
    Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Taking time to inspect improves unit, by Maj. Stanley Paregien, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Citizen Airman
    932AW
    932nd AW
    932nd Mission Support Group

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT