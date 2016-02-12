Pilots and maintainers work together on the flight line checking over a plane, as one C-40C is prepped and awaits a mission at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois. The C-40C plane is used to transport the nation's distinguished visitor mission worldwide as part of the 932nd Airlift Wing, under 22nd Air Force, Air Force Reserve Command. The unit is made up of Mission Support Group, Medical Group, Operations Group and Maintenance Groups. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lt. Col. Stan Paregien)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.02.2016 Date Posted: 12.22.2016 15:38 Photo ID: 3074454 VIRIN: 161221-F-IR989-001 Resolution: 2443x1535 Size: 747.8 KB Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Taking time to inspect improves unit, by Maj. Stanley Paregien, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.