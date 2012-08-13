The Presidential Salute Battery (PSB), 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard), fire their M5, 75mm antitank cannons to indicate the arrival of Harald Sunde, Chief of Defense, Norway, at Arlington National Cemetery, Va., Aug. 13, 2012. PSB was founded in 1953, they fire cannon salutes in honor of the President of the United States, visiting foreign dignitaries, and official guests of the Unites States. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Jose A. Torres Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2012
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2016 12:02
|Photo ID:
|3074024
|VIRIN:
|122216-A-TR543-001
|Resolution:
|3216x2004
|Size:
|2.3 MB
|Location:
|DC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Presidential Salute Battery prepares to render highest honor for 2017 Inauguration, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Presidential Salute Battery prepares to render highest honor for 2017 Inauguration
LEAVE A COMMENT