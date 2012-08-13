The Presidential Salute Battery (PSB), 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard), fire their M5, 75mm antitank cannons to indicate the arrival of Harald Sunde, Chief of Defense, Norway, at Arlington National Cemetery, Va., Aug. 13, 2012. PSB was founded in 1953, they fire cannon salutes in honor of the President of the United States, visiting foreign dignitaries, and official guests of the Unites States. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Jose A. Torres Jr.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.13.2012 Date Posted: 12.22.2016 12:02 Photo ID: 3074024 VIRIN: 122216-A-TR543-001 Resolution: 3216x2004 Size: 2.3 MB Location: DC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Presidential Salute Battery prepares to render highest honor for 2017 Inauguration, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.