(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Presidential Salute Battery prepares to render highest honor for 2017 Inauguration

    Presidential Salute Battery prepares to render highest honor for 2017 Inauguration

    DC, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2012

    Courtesy Photo

    3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment “The Old Guard”

    The Presidential Salute Battery (PSB), 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard), fire their M5, 75mm antitank cannons to indicate the arrival of Harald Sunde, Chief of Defense, Norway, at Arlington National Cemetery, Va., Aug. 13, 2012. PSB was founded in 1953, they fire cannon salutes in honor of the President of the United States, visiting foreign dignitaries, and official guests of the Unites States. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Jose A. Torres Jr.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2012
    Date Posted: 12.22.2016 12:02
    Photo ID: 3074024
    VIRIN: 122216-A-TR543-001
    Resolution: 3216x2004
    Size: 2.3 MB
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Presidential Salute Battery prepares to render highest honor for 2017 Inauguration, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Presidential Salute Battery prepares to render highest honor for 2017 Inauguration

    TAGS

    Arlington National Cemetery.
    The Old Guard
    Presidential Salute Battery

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT