(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Special Tactics memorial pushups

    Special Tactics memorial pushups

    HURLBURT FIELD, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2016

    Photo by Senior Airman Ryan Conroy 

    Hurlburt Field

    Approximately 150 Special Tactics Airmen perform "memorial pushups" during a ceremony to remember four fallen Hurlburt Airmen at Hurlburt Field, Fla., May 23, 2016. Maj. William Downs, a pilot with the 6th Special Operations Squadron; Capt. Jeremy Fresques, a Special Tactics Officer with the 23rd Special Tactics Squadron; Capt. Derek Argel, a STO with the 23rd STS and Staff Sgt. Casey Crate, a combat controller with the 23rd STS were killed May 30, 2005, in a crash of an Iraqi air force aircraft during a training mission in the eastern Diyala provice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ryan Conroy/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2016
    Date Posted: 12.22.2016 12:00
    Photo ID: 3074023
    VIRIN: 160525-F-BH566-086
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 12.4 MB
    Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Special Tactics memorial pushups, by SrA Ryan Conroy, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Special Tactics
    memorial pushups

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT