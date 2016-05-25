Special Tactics memorial pushups

Approximately 150 Special Tactics Airmen perform "memorial pushups" during a ceremony to remember four fallen Hurlburt Airmen at Hurlburt Field, Fla., May 23, 2016. Maj. William Downs, a pilot with the 6th Special Operations Squadron; Capt. Jeremy Fresques, a Special Tactics Officer with the 23rd Special Tactics Squadron; Capt. Derek Argel, a STO with the 23rd STS and Staff Sgt. Casey Crate, a combat controller with the 23rd STS were killed May 30, 2005, in a crash of an Iraqi air force aircraft during a training mission in the eastern Diyala provice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ryan Conroy/Released)

