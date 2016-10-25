U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Michael Mwelwa, assigned to the 60th Comptroller Squadron poses for a photo by his workstation at Travis Air Force Base, Calif., Oct. 25, 2016. Mwelwa recently was awarded U.S. citizenship after coming to the United States at the age from five from The Republic of Zambia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Louis Briscese)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.25.2016 Date Posted: 12.22.2016 11:49 Photo ID: 3074017 VIRIN: 161025-F-LI975-051 Resolution: 3000x2400 Size: 1.48 MB Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Citizenship [Image 1 of 3], by Louis Briscese, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.