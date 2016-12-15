(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Dragon Fire Planning Conference

    Dragon Fire Planning Conference

    BRUCHSAL, BW, GERMANY

    12.15.2016

    Photo by Maj. Ryan Donald 

    20th CBRNE Command

    Officers and noncommissioned officers from the 22nd CBRN Battalion conduct planning for Dragon Fire which will take place in the Pacific Northwest this spring. The planning conference took place in Bruchsal, Germany from 12 - 15 Dec at the German CBRN Defense Command Headquarters.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dragon Fire Planning Conference, by MAJ Ryan Donald, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Dragon Fire planning wraps up

    TAGS

    Fort Hood
    CBRNE
    EOD
    Dragon Fire
    48th CBRN Brigade
    CBRN Defense Command

