Officers and noncommissioned officers from the 22nd CBRN Battalion conduct planning for Dragon Fire which will take place in the Pacific Northwest this spring. The planning conference took place in Bruchsal, Germany from 12 - 15 Dec at the German CBRN Defense Command Headquarters.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.15.2016 Date Posted: 12.22.2016 08:22 Photo ID: 3073374 VIRIN: 161215-A-TL808-0065 Resolution: 3872x2592 Size: 727.94 KB Location: BRUCHSAL, BW, DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Dragon Fire Planning Conference, by MAJ Ryan Donald, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.