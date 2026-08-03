U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Sterling Randolph, assigned to the 111th Attack Wing, performs "The Star-Spangled Banner" during a recording session at Biddle Air National Guard Base, Horsham, Pennsylvania. This recording is intended for official public affairs use in support of military ceremonies, events, and multimedia productions. (U.S. Air National Guard audio by Senior Airman Matthew Bergh)
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2026 17:30
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|93142
|Filename:
|2608/DOD_111886222.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:29
|Location:
|HORSHAM, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Star-Spangled Banner performed by MSgt Sterling Randolph, by SrA Matthew Bergh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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