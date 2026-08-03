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    The Star-Spangled Banner performed by MSgt Sterling Randolph

    The Star-Spangled Banner performed by MSgt Sterling Randolph

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    HORSHAM, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2026

    Audio by Senior Airman Matthew Bergh 

    111th Attack Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Sterling Randolph, assigned to the 111th Attack Wing, performs "The Star-Spangled Banner" during a recording session at Biddle Air National Guard Base, Horsham, Pennsylvania. This recording is intended for official public affairs use in support of military ceremonies, events, and multimedia productions. (U.S. Air National Guard audio by Senior Airman Matthew Bergh)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2026
    Date Posted: 08.05.2026 17:30
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 93142
    Filename: 2608/DOD_111886222.mp3
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: HORSHAM, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, The Star-Spangled Banner performed by MSgt Sterling Randolph, by SrA Matthew Bergh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Star Spangled Banner
    Pennsylvania Air National Guard
    Air National Guard
    National Anthem

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