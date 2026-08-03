The Star-Spangled Banner performed by MSgt Sterling Randolph

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U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Sterling Randolph, assigned to the 111th Attack Wing, performs "The Star-Spangled Banner" during a recording session at Biddle Air National Guard Base, Horsham, Pennsylvania. This recording is intended for official public affairs use in support of military ceremonies, events, and multimedia productions. (U.S. Air National Guard audio by Senior Airman Matthew Bergh)