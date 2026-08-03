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    AFN Guantanamo Bay Radio News Spot: The People's Liberation Army Drills

    AFN Guantanamo Bay Radio News Spot: The People's Liberation Army Drills

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    CUBA

    08.04.2026

    Audio by Seaman Ayanna Mahurin 

    AFN Guantanamo Bay

    AFN Guantanamo Bay radio news highlighting the People's Liberation Army's recent air and maritime drills around Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ayanna Mahurin)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2026
    Date Posted: 08.05.2026 10:10
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 93127
    Filename: 2608/DOD_111884672.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: CU
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Guantanamo Bay Radio News Spot: The People's Liberation Army Drills, by SN Ayanna Mahurin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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