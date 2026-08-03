AFN Guantanamo Bay Radio News Spot: The People's Liberation Army Drills

AFN Guantanamo Bay radio news highlighting the People's Liberation Army's recent air and maritime drills around Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ayanna Mahurin)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2026 10:10
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|93127
|Filename:
|2608/DOD_111884672.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|CU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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