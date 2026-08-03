AFN Guantanamo Bay Radio Spot: Financial Readiness

A radio spot informing Naval Station Guantanamo Bay residents of financial readiness. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ayanna J. Mahurin)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2026 10:08
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|93126
|Filename:
|2608/DOD_111884614.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|CU
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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