In this episode, we explore the Revolutionary FAR Overhaul (RFO) of Part 19, which reorganizes small business regulations into acquisition life cycle stages while moving non-regulatory best practices to the FAR Companion. The discussion highlights critical updates for practitioners, such as the mandatory Rule of Two at the master contract level and a new, efficient process for automatically releasing requirements from the 8(a) program.
Learn more about The Quill & Sword series of podcasts by visiting our podcast page at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/thequillandsword. The Quill & Sword show includes featured episodes from across the JAGC, plus all episodes from our four separate shows: “Criminal Law Department Presents” (Criminal Law Department), “NSL Unscripted” (National Security Law Department), “The FAR and Beyond” (Contract & Fiscal Law Department) and “Hold My Reg” (Administrative & Civil Law Department). Connect with The Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center and School by visiting our website at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/.
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2026 09:44
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|93125
|Filename:
|2608/DOD_111884607.mp3
|Length:
|00:10:22
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, The FAR and Beyond | Episode 48: Revolutionary FAR Overhaul: FAR Part 19: Small Business, Streamlined, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.