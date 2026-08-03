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    The MAINEiac Radio Show Episode LXXIV

    The MAINEiac Radio Show Episode LXXIV

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    UNITED STATES

    08.05.2026

    Audio by Senior Master Sgt. Andrew Sinclair 

    101st Air Refueling Wing

    The 101st Air Refueling Wing is like a Swiss Army Knife; our Airmen have the skillsets that fit every need. In this episode we talk to a MAINEiac who has the skill set to fight wild fires if called upon. Check it out!

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2026
    Date Posted: 08.05.2026 07:21
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 93114
    Filename: 2608/DOD_111884251.mp3
    Length: 00:29:10
    Location: US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The MAINEiac Radio Show Episode LXXIV, by SMSgt Andrew Sinclair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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