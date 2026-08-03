The 101st Air Refueling Wing is like a Swiss Army Knife; our Airmen have the skillsets that fit every need. In this episode we talk to a MAINEiac who has the skill set to fight wild fires if called upon. Check it out!
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2026 07:21
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|93114
|Filename:
|2608/DOD_111884251.mp3
|Length:
|00:29:10
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The MAINEiac Radio Show Episode LXXIV, by SMSgt Andrew Sinclair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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