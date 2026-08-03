NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Aug 5, 2026) A 30-second radio spot informing Sailors across Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay about the importance of time management and planning ahead. Armed Forces Network Souda Bay is a Navy-operated Armed Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoW personnel assigned to NSA Souda Bay. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Emma Burgess.)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2026 06:27
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|93112
|Filename:
|2608/DOD_111884166.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|GR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Souda Bay Spot- The Clock Maker, by PO2 Emma Burgess, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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