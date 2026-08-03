AFN Souda Bay Spot- Natural Habitat

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NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Aug 5, 2026) A 30-second radio spot encouraging Sailors across Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay to keep their barracks room clean through daily upkeep. Armed Forces Network Souda Bay is a Navy-operated Armed Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoW personnel assigned to NSA Souda Bay. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Emma Burgess.)