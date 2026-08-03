KMC Update - Back to School Budgeting and Retiree Activities Office

A Kaiserslautern Military Community Update on back-to-school budgeting with Marie Amarosa, Army Community Service financial readiness specialist, and information on the Retiree Activities Office (RAO) with Christina Randel, RAO director, in Kaiserslautern, Germany, Aug. 5, 2026. (U.S. Army audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2026 04:34
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|93110
|Filename:
|2608/DOD_111884038.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:57
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
|Web Views:
|15
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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