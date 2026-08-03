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    Beverly beach

    Beverly beach

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    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.30.2026

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Austyn Riley 

    AFN Okinawa

    Col. Robert Arnett,18th wing deputy commander, and Chief Master Sgt. William Cupp 18th wing command Chief, talk about the exercise Beverly Beach July 31, 2026 Okinawa, Japan. Training exercises allow service members to maintain readiness in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Audio by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Austyn Riley)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2026
    Date Posted: 08.04.2026 23:35
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 93107
    Filename: 2608/DOD_111883847.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Beverly beach, by PO2 Austyn Riley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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