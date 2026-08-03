Col. Robert Arnett,18th wing deputy commander, and Chief Master Sgt. William Cupp 18th wing command Chief, talk about the exercise Beverly Beach July 31, 2026 Okinawa, Japan. Training exercises allow service members to maintain readiness in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Audio by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Austyn Riley)
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2026 23:35
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|93107
|Filename:
|2608/DOD_111883847.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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