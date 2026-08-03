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    Contracting Forward: Where Tactical Success Starts with a Contract

    Contracting Forward: Where Tactical Success Starts with a Contract

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    UNITED STATES

    08.04.2026

    Audio by Ryan Mattox 

    U.S. Army Contracting Command

    How does a contract on a desk in the rear translate to absolute victory on the front lines? In this episode, we sit down with COL Howard to demystify the critical, high-stakes world of operational contracting. From accelerating acquisition pipelines to securing public trust and maximizing taxpayer dollars, COL Howard breaks down how strategic procurement acts as the ultimate force multiplier for the modern warfighter. Tune in to discover why tactical success always starts with a contract.

    Run Time: 20 min

    Listen now to learn: https://open.spotify.com/episode/10IrgYh3IiKay6lAg9gSt6?si=dJkMn_NiS0GZSm95B3c4-A

    How procurement speed directly impacts battlefield lethality.

    The balance between rapid-fielding and disciplined stewardship.

    Real-world insights on bridging the gap between industry innovation and tactical needs.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2026
    Date Posted: 08.04.2026 15:33
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 93102
    Filename: 2608/DOD_111882911.mp3
    Length: 00:22:20
    Location: US
    Web Views: 40
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Contracting Forward: Where Tactical Success Starts with a Contract, by Ryan Mattox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Acquisition and Procurement
    #Armycontractingcommand
    #armycontracting

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