Contracting Forward: Where Tactical Success Starts with a Contract

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How does a contract on a desk in the rear translate to absolute victory on the front lines? In this episode, we sit down with COL Howard to demystify the critical, high-stakes world of operational contracting. From accelerating acquisition pipelines to securing public trust and maximizing taxpayer dollars, COL Howard breaks down how strategic procurement acts as the ultimate force multiplier for the modern warfighter. Tune in to discover why tactical success always starts with a contract.



Run Time: 20 min



Listen now to learn: https://open.spotify.com/episode/10IrgYh3IiKay6lAg9gSt6?si=dJkMn_NiS0GZSm95B3c4-A



How procurement speed directly impacts battlefield lethality.



The balance between rapid-fielding and disciplined stewardship.



Real-world insights on bridging the gap between industry innovation and tactical needs.