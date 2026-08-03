Hearing Coservation

NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Aug. 4, 2026) Radio spot promoting the importance of the hearing conservation program. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoD personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Richard E. Anglin)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2026 09:30
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|93100
|Filename:
|2608/DOD_111881575.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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