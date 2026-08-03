Migrants Return to Morocco

NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Aug. 4, 2026) Radio News highlights recent push to return large influx of migrants to their home country of Morocco. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces radio and television service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoW personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Richard E. Anglin)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2026 09:05
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|93098
|Filename:
|2608/DOD_111881502.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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