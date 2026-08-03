NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Aug. 4, 2026) Radio spot promotes University of Maryland Global Campus (UMGC) Associate of Arts degrees available for service members. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoW personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Richard E. Anglin)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2026 09:05
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|93097
|Filename:
|2608/DOD_111881490.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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