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    AFN Sasebo High Noon: USS Minnesota Returns to Homeport Following Deployment

    AFN Sasebo High Noon: USS Minnesota Returns to Homeport Following Deployment

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    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    08.03.2026

    Audio by Seaman Kylie Miller 

    AFN Sasebo

    COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES SASEBO, Japan (Aug. 4, 2026) - Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kylie Miller reports on Virginia-class submarine USS Minnesota's (SSN 783) return home following its first deployment as the Navy’s first forward-deployed Virginia-class submarine onboard Naval Base Guam, recorded onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, Japan, Aug. 4, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kylie Miller)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2026
    Date Posted: 08.03.2026 22:20
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 93094
    Filename: 2608/DOD_111881080.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, AFN Sasebo High Noon: USS Minnesota Returns to Homeport Following Deployment, by SN Kylie Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    forward deployed
    Naval Base Guam
    USS Minnesota (SSN 783)
    CFAS
    AFN Sasebo

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