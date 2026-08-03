AFN Sasebo High Noon: USS Minnesota Returns to Homeport Following Deployment

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/93094" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES SASEBO, Japan (Aug. 4, 2026) - Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kylie Miller reports on Virginia-class submarine USS Minnesota's (SSN 783) return home following its first deployment as the Navy’s first forward-deployed Virginia-class submarine onboard Naval Base Guam, recorded onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, Japan, Aug. 4, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kylie Miller)