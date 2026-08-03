AFN Sasebo High Noon: USS Minnesota Returns to Homeport Following Deployment

COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES SASEBO, Japan (Aug. 4, 2026) - Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kylie Miller reports on Virginia-class submarine USS Minnesota's (SSN 783) return home following its first deployment as the Navy’s first forward-deployed Virginia-class submarine onboard Naval Base Guam, recorded onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, Japan, Aug. 4, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kylie Miller)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2026 22:20
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|93094
|Filename:
|2608/DOD_111881080.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|13
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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