AFN Vicenza promotes the RTSD-South Visual Information Program

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VICENZA, ITALY — A public service announcement from American Forces Network (AFN) Vicenza outlines the products offered by the RTSD-South Visual Information team, such as photography, videography, print production, and design, which are available to the U.S. Army Garrison Italy community, and explains how they can submit VI support requests. (U.S. Army audio by Sgt. Duke)