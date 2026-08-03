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    AFN Vicenza promotes the RTSD-South Visual Information Program

    AFN Vicenza promotes the RTSD-South Visual Information Program

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    ITALY

    07.30.2026

    Audio by Sgt. Charlie Duke 

    AFN Vicenza

    VICENZA, ITALY — A public service announcement from American Forces Network (AFN) Vicenza outlines the products offered by the RTSD-South Visual Information team, such as photography, videography, print production, and design, which are available to the U.S. Army Garrison Italy community, and explains how they can submit VI support requests. (U.S. Army audio by Sgt. Duke)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2026
    Date Posted: 08.03.2026 09:34
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 93092
    Filename: 2608/DOD_111878973.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Vicenza promotes the RTSD-South Visual Information Program, by SGT Charlie Duke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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