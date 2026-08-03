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    AFN Naples Regional News - US-Senegal Innovation and UCT1 Mission

    AFN Naples Regional News - US-Senegal Innovation and UCT1 Mission

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    NAPLES, ITALY

    08.03.2026

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Bryant Lang 

    AFN Naples

    260803-N-EB640-1002 NAPLES, Italy (Aug. 3, 2026) AFN Naples radio news highlighting US and Senegal Innovation and Underwater Construction Team 1 mission. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bryant Lang)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2026
    Date Posted: 08.03.2026 08:58
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 93091
    Filename: 2608/DOD_111878764.mp3
    Length: 00:02:38
    Year 2026
    Location: NAPLES, IT
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Naples Regional News - US-Senegal Innovation and UCT1 Mission, by PO2 Bryant Lang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Innovation
    UTC1
    Senegal

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