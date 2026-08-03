260803-N-EB640-1001 NAPLES, Italy (Aug. 3, 2026) AFN Naples radio news highlighting Zambia Leadership Development and the best squad competition. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bryant Lang)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2026 08:56
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|93089
|Filename:
|2608/DOD_111878755.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:53
|Year
|2026
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples Regional News - Zambia Leadership Development and US Army Europe and Africa Best Squad, by PO2 Bryant Lang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.