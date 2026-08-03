AFN Naples Radio News - USS Mount Whitney change of command and U.S. and Gabonese Forces Training

260803-N-YQ428-1001 NAPLES, Italy (Aug. 3, 2026) AFN Naples radio news highlighting USS Mount Whitney change of command ceremony and the U.S. Army's Third Special Forces Group Airborne and elite Gabonese forces concluded a Joint Combined Exchange Training. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew McPeek)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2026 08:57
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|93088
|Filename:
|2608/DOD_111878661.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:21
|Year
|2026
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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