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    AFN Naples Radio News - USS Mount Whitney change of command and U.S. and Gabonese Forces Training

    AFN Naples Radio News - USS Mount Whitney change of command and U.S. and Gabonese Forces Training

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    NAPLES, ITALY

    08.03.2026

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrew McPeek 

    AFN Naples

    260803-N-YQ428-1001 NAPLES, Italy (Aug. 3, 2026) AFN Naples radio news highlighting USS Mount Whitney change of command ceremony and the U.S. Army's Third Special Forces Group Airborne and elite Gabonese forces concluded a Joint Combined Exchange Training. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew McPeek)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2026
    Date Posted: 08.03.2026 08:57
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 93088
    Filename: 2608/DOD_111878661.mp3
    Length: 00:02:21
    Year 2026
    Location: NAPLES, IT
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, AFN Naples Radio News - USS Mount Whitney change of command and U.S. and Gabonese Forces Training, by PO2 Andrew McPeek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Gabonese
    USS Mount Whiteny (LCC 20)
    Gabonese Armed Forces
    Change of Command
    US Army
    Blue Ridge

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