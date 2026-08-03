On this Pacific Pulse: Divers from over thirty nations have conducted combined salvage training during exercise RIMPAC 2026 in Hawaii, U.S. Air Force Airmen and Japan Air Self-Defense Force members have concluded their warrior ethos rodeo in Japan, and U.S. Army Gen. Xavier T. Brunson, commander of United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command and U.S. Forces Korea, met with senior leaders of the Mongolian Armed Forces general staff during Khaan Quest 2026 in Mongolia. (Audio by U.S. Army Sgt. ZaBarr Jones)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2026 19:31
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|93087
|Filename:
|2608/DOD_111878578.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, PACIFIC PULSE: JULY 30, 2026, by SSgt Douglas Lorance and SGT ZaBarr Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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