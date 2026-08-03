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    PACIFIC PULSE: JULY 30, 2026

    PACIFIC PULSE: JULY 30, 2026

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    SOUTH KOREA

    07.29.2026

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance and Sgt. ZaBarr Jones

    Media Bureau Korea (AFN Pacific)

    On this Pacific Pulse: Divers from over thirty nations have conducted combined salvage training during exercise RIMPAC 2026 in Hawaii, U.S. Air Force Airmen and Japan Air Self-Defense Force members have concluded their warrior ethos rodeo in Japan, and U.S. Army Gen. Xavier T. Brunson, commander of United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command and U.S. Forces Korea, met with senior leaders of the Mongolian Armed Forces general staff during Khaan Quest 2026 in Mongolia. (Audio by U.S. Army Sgt. ZaBarr Jones)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2026
    Date Posted: 08.03.2026 19:31
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 93087
    Filename: 2608/DOD_111878578.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, PACIFIC PULSE: JULY 30, 2026, by SSgt Douglas Lorance and SGT ZaBarr Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Mongolia
    INDOPACOM
    Hawaii
    Japan
    Pacific

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