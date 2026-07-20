Thinking Inside the Box - The Gauntlet EP37: Rotation 26-08, 2-3ID and 3-15IN (NTC Warrior Chronicles)

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Thinking Inside the Box – The Gauntlet, part of the NTC Warrior Chronicles, brings you interviews with the United States Army’s experts in combined arms maneuver, the Observer Coach Trainers (OC/Ts) of Operations Group, at the National Training Center (NTC), Fort Irwin, California.



In this episode, host Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Deleon, Outlaw 40 sits down with CSM Corey Willis, of the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, CSM James Smith of the 3rd Battalion, 15th Infantry Regiment, CSM Melcher, Senior Enlisted Trainer for the Cavalry Squadron, Brigade, the CSM of Operations Group during Rotation 26-08, and CSM Dave Shipman of the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment, Black Horse 7. They discuss lessons learned, differences about transformation in contact rotations, the changes employed on how a brigade fights, how it’s tasked organized, the integration of new capabilities, and how it helps to shape decisions for the future.



References

ADP 5-0 The Operations Process, Army Publication Directorate, https://armypubs.army.mil/epubs/DR_pubs/DR_a/ARN18126-ADP_5-0-000-WEB-3.pdf



ADP 6-0 The Mission Command, Army Publication Directorate, https://armypubs.army.mil/epubs/DR_pubs/DR_a/ARN47032-ADP_6-0-000-WEB-1.pdf



The Command Sergeant Major’s Place on the Battlefield, Command Sgt. Maj. Lavares Jackson,

https://fromthegreennotebook.com/2019/04/02/the-command-sergeant-majors-place-on-the-battlefield/



The NCOs Crosswalk Guide, Center of Army Lessons Learned, https://api.army.mil/e2/c/downloads/2021/06/15/569dec48/21-12.pdf



To stay updated with the latest video from Operations Group, NTC Observer, Coach / Trainers, be sure to like, subscribe, and review us wherever you listen or watch. Stay tuned for more episodes in the future.

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We encourage you to watch our TAC Talk series on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/@tactalks-operationsgroupntc.



Visit us at our Official Unit Webpage:

https://home.army.mil/irwin/units-tenants/ntc-operations-group



“Thinking Inside the Box and TAC Talks” are a product of the Operations Group, National Training Center as part of the NTC Warrior Chronicles.



Episode hosted by Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Deleon and edited by Annette Pritt