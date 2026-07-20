If you've ever noticed something around the Alamo Wing that maybe is not as good as it could be and then wondered who you could talk to about that, Maj. Yolanda Seals explains how her office is tasked with fielding exactly those type of concerns. Listen in as she also shares insights about mentorship, leadership, and crossing over from enlisted to officer.
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2026 14:02
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|93081
|Filename:
|2607/DOD_111875608.mp3
|Length:
|00:43:54
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, US
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Ready, Set, Airlift! Ep. 28 Directing Your Complaints... The Role of IGQ, by Julian Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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