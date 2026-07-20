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    Ready, Set, Airlift! Ep. 28 Directing Your Complaints... The Role of IGQ

    Ready, Set, Airlift! Ep. 28 Directing Your Complaints... The Role of IGQ

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    SAN ANTONIO, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2026

    Audio by Julian Hernandez 

    433rd Airlift Wing

    If you've ever noticed something around the Alamo Wing that maybe is not as good as it could be and then wondered who you could talk to about that, Maj. Yolanda Seals explains how her office is tasked with fielding exactly those type of concerns. Listen in as she also shares insights about mentorship, leadership, and crossing over from enlisted to officer.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2026
    Date Posted: 07.31.2026 14:02
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 93081
    Filename: 2607/DOD_111875608.mp3
    Length: 00:43:54
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Ready, Set, Airlift! Ep. 28 Directing Your Complaints... The Role of IGQ, by Julian Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Alamo Wing
    Inspector General Complaint Process
    Airlift Podcast
    Ready Set Airlift!
    433rd Airlift Wing

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