NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (July 30, 2026) Radio spot promotes Marinai Youth Complex onboard Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella. American forces network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American forces radio and television service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and Department of War personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal)
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2026 11:46
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|93079
|Filename:
|2607/DOD_111875334.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Marinai Youth Complex, by PO2 Cryton Vandiesal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.