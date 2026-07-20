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    Behind the Frontlines: Enabling the Warfighter - Resilience Matters – Maj. Douglas Richardson

    Behind the Frontlines: Enabling the Warfighter - Resilience Matters – Maj. Douglas Richardson

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    UNITED STATES

    07.07.2026

    Audio by Holly DeCarlo-White 

    U.S. Army Acquisition Support Center

    Faces of the Force profile feature on Maj. Douglas Richardson, U.S. Army Acquisition Support Center, Director, Acquisition Career Management Office Training With Industry fellow of Microsoft.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2026
    Date Posted: 07.31.2026 11:14
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 93078
    Filename: 2607/DOD_111875254.mp3
    Length: 00:08:42
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Behind the Frontlines: Enabling the Warfighter - Resilience Matters – Maj. Douglas Richardson, by Holly DeCarlo-White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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