Faces of the Force profile feature on Maj. Douglas Richardson, U.S. Army Acquisition Support Center, Director, Acquisition Career Management Office Training With Industry fellow of Microsoft.
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2026 11:14
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|93078
|Filename:
|2607/DOD_111875254.mp3
|Length:
|00:08:42
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Behind the Frontlines: Enabling the Warfighter - Resilience Matters – Maj. Douglas Richardson, by Holly DeCarlo-White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Resilience Matters – Maj. Douglas Richardson
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