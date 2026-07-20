The “Army Transformation and Acquisition Reform” memorandum directs the U.S. Army to implement multiple directives including implementing “a comprehensive transformation strategy, streamline its force structure, eliminate wasteful spending [and] reform the acquisition process.” Now, a little over a year after the announcement of new initiatives, the U.S. Army has already undergone a multitude of efforts to improve its efficiency including command mergers, acquisition reform restructuring and phasing out legacy systems.
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2026 11:14
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|93077
|Filename:
|2607/DOD_111875246.mp3
|Length:
|00:07:09
|Location:
|US
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|0
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This work, Behind the Frontlines: Enabling the Warfighter - Rebalancing Functional Area 51, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Rebalancing Functional Area 51
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