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    Behind the Frontlines: Enabling the Warfighter - Rebalancing Functional Area 51

    Behind the Frontlines: Enabling the Warfighter - Rebalancing Functional Area 51

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    UNITED STATES

    07.16.2026

    Courtesy Audio

    U.S. Army Acquisition Support Center

    The “Army Transformation and Acquisition Reform” memorandum directs the U.S. Army to implement multiple directives including implementing “a comprehensive transformation strategy, streamline its force structure, eliminate wasteful spending [and] reform the acquisition process.” Now, a little over a year after the announcement of new initiatives, the U.S. Army has already undergone a multitude of efforts to improve its efficiency including command mergers, acquisition reform restructuring and phasing out legacy systems.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2026
    Date Posted: 07.31.2026 11:14
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 93077
    Filename: 2607/DOD_111875246.mp3
    Length: 00:07:09
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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