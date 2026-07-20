Behind the Frontlines: Enabling the Warfighter - Rebalancing Functional Area 51

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The “Army Transformation and Acquisition Reform” memorandum directs the U.S. Army to implement multiple directives including implementing “a comprehensive transformation strategy, streamline its force structure, eliminate wasteful spending [and] reform the acquisition process.” Now, a little over a year after the announcement of new initiatives, the U.S. Army has already undergone a multitude of efforts to improve its efficiency including command mergers, acquisition reform restructuring and phasing out legacy systems.