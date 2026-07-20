The Portfolio Acquisition Executive (PAE) Fires has embraced this shift to rapidly develop, test and field some of the Army’s most vital capabilities such as hypersonic weapons and integrated air and missile defense. This includes managing and taking risks during program development to deliver to the warfighter quickly—programs like the Mid-Range Capability (MRC) system.
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2026 11:15
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|93076
|Filename:
|2607/DOD_111875242.mp3
|Length:
|00:12:01
|Location:
|US
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This work, Behind the Frontlines: Enabling the Warfighter - The Risk of Inaction: How PAE Fires Took Calculated Risks to Rapidly Field the Mid-Range Capability System, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
The Risk of Inaction: How PAE Fires Took Calculated Risks to Rapidly Field the Mid-Range Capability System
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