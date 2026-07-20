Behind the Frontlines: Enabling the Warfighter - The Risk of Inaction: How PAE Fires Took Calculated Risks to Rapidly Field the Mid-Range Capability System

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The Portfolio Acquisition Executive (PAE) Fires has embraced this shift to rapidly develop, test and field some of the Army’s most vital capabilities such as hypersonic weapons and integrated air and missile defense. This includes managing and taking risks during program development to deliver to the warfighter quickly—programs like the Mid-Range Capability (MRC) system.