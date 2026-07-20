(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    Behind the Frontlines: Enabling the Warfighter - The Risk of Inaction: How PAE Fires Took Calculated Risks to Rapidly Field the Mid-Range Capability System

    Behind the Frontlines: Enabling the Warfighter - The Risk of Inaction: How PAE Fires Took Calculated Risks to Rapidly Field the Mid-Range Capability System

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    07.20.2026

    Courtesy Audio

    U.S. Army Acquisition Support Center

    The Portfolio Acquisition Executive (PAE) Fires has embraced this shift to rapidly develop, test and field some of the Army’s most vital capabilities such as hypersonic weapons and integrated air and missile defense. This includes managing and taking risks during program development to deliver to the warfighter quickly—programs like the Mid-Range Capability (MRC) system.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2026
    Date Posted: 07.31.2026 11:15
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 93076
    Filename: 2607/DOD_111875242.mp3
    Length: 00:12:01
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Behind the Frontlines: Enabling the Warfighter - The Risk of Inaction: How PAE Fires Took Calculated Risks to Rapidly Field the Mid-Range Capability System, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    The Risk of Inaction: How PAE Fires Took Calculated Risks to Rapidly Field the Mid-Range Capability System

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio