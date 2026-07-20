Behind the Frontlines: Enabling the Warfighter - Prime For Change: The Change Leadership Playbook

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/93075" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Organizational leaders constantly talk about transformational structures, launch modernization campaigns and redesign processes to pursue efficiency, innovation or competitive advantage. Yet despite decades of research and countless books, studies and industry surveys have repeatedly suggested that most change initiatives either fail outright or never achieve the intended results. Employees resist change, communication breaks down, leaders lose credibility and organizations quietly revert to the old way of doing business. Often, the technical solution itself is not the problem. The problem is the process.