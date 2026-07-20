Behind the Frontlines: Enabling the Warfighter - Prime For Change: The Change Leadership Playbook

Organizational leaders constantly talk about transformational structures, launch modernization campaigns and redesign processes to pursue efficiency, innovation or competitive advantage. Yet despite decades of research and countless books, studies and industry surveys have repeatedly suggested that most change initiatives either fail outright or never achieve the intended results. Employees resist change, communication breaks down, leaders lose credibility and organizations quietly revert to the old way of doing business. Often, the technical solution itself is not the problem. The problem is the process.
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2026 11:17
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|93075
|Filename:
|2607/DOD_111875235.mp3
|Length:
|00:13:26
|Location:
|US
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Prime For Change: The Change Leadership Playbook
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