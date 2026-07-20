(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    Behind the Frontlines: Enabling the Warfighter - Prime For Change: The Change Leadership Playbook

    Behind the Frontlines: Enabling the Warfighter - Prime For Change: The Change Leadership Playbook

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    07.13.2026

    Courtesy Audio

    U.S. Army Acquisition Support Center

    Organizational leaders constantly talk about transformational structures, launch modernization campaigns and redesign processes to pursue efficiency, innovation or competitive advantage. Yet despite decades of research and countless books, studies and industry surveys have repeatedly suggested that most change initiatives either fail outright or never achieve the intended results. Employees resist change, communication breaks down, leaders lose credibility and organizations quietly revert to the old way of doing business. Often, the technical solution itself is not the problem. The problem is the process.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2026
    Date Posted: 07.31.2026 11:17
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 93075
    Filename: 2607/DOD_111875235.mp3
    Length: 00:13:26
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Behind the Frontlines: Enabling the Warfighter - Prime For Change: The Change Leadership Playbook, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Prime For Change: The Change Leadership Playbook

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio