Fox Chatter - Episode 31

In this month's Fox Chatter, 169th Fighter Wing Commander Col. Taylor Blevins highlights key accomplishments from across the wing throughout the summer and provides updates as the unit prepares for August drill. Lt. Col. Rachel Phillips also explains the Air Force's new waist-to-height ratio requirement including the requirement for collecting baseline measurements for all Airmen during the August drill weekend. She also discusses fitness classes that are currently offered at the base gym.
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2026 11:01
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|93074
|Filename:
|2607/DOD_111875230.mp3
|Length:
|00:13:02
|Location:
|MCENTIRE JOINT NATIONAL GUARD BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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