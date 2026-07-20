Fox Chatter - Episode 31

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In this month's Fox Chatter, 169th Fighter Wing Commander Col. Taylor Blevins highlights key accomplishments from across the wing throughout the summer and provides updates as the unit prepares for August drill. Lt. Col. Rachel Phillips also explains the Air Force's new waist-to-height ratio requirement including the requirement for collecting baseline measurements for all Airmen during the August drill weekend. She also discusses fitness classes that are currently offered at the base gym.