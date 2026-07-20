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    Fox Chatter - Episode 31

    Fox Chatter - Episode 31

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    MCENTIRE JOINT NATIONAL GUARD BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2026

    Audio by Senior Master Sgt. Caycee Watson  

    169th Fighter Wing

    In this month's Fox Chatter, 169th Fighter Wing Commander Col. Taylor Blevins highlights key accomplishments from across the wing throughout the summer and provides updates as the unit prepares for August drill. Lt. Col. Rachel Phillips also explains the Air Force's new waist-to-height ratio requirement including the requirement for collecting baseline measurements for all Airmen during the August drill weekend. She also discusses fitness classes that are currently offered at the base gym.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2026
    Date Posted: 07.31.2026 11:01
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 93074
    Filename: 2607/DOD_111875230.mp3
    Length: 00:13:02
    Location: MCENTIRE JOINT NATIONAL GUARD BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fox Chatter - Episode 31, by SMSgt Caycee Watson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    169th Fighter Wing
    Swamp Fox
    SCANG
    Fox Chatter
    South Carolina

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