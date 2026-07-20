Part 3 - Lorenz on Leadership: Lessons on Effectively Leading People, Teams, and Organizations

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Lorenz on Leadership: Lessons on Effectively Leading People, Teams, and Organizations

General Stephen R. Lorenz USAF, Retired

If you want to learn about leadership, ask an experienced leader. Gen Stephen R. Lorenz, who retired as the commander of Air Education and Training Command, was always interested in leadership. He began writing about it while at the Air Force Academy and has now written numerous articles. He believes that today’s leaders need to reflect on the principles that guide them. This practice gave him insights into his own leadership style and fed his knowledge about the foundations of leadership. He shares his knowledge in this compilation. He also believes everyone is a leader in one way or another and should practice the art of leadership by writing about his or her own experiences and mentoring others. Audio book was read by John Conway.