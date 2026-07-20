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    Combat Archer wrap up newscast

    Combat Archer wrap up newscast

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    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TURKEY

    07.30.2026

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Moises Vasquez 

    AFN Incirlik

    The following is a news update for AFN Incirlik at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, July 31, 2026. This newscast provided information on the events that occurred during exercise Combat Archer 26 in the United Kingdom. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Moises Vasquez)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2026
    Date Posted: 07.31.2026 08:49
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 93061
    Filename: 2607/DOD_111874795.mp3
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TR
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combat Archer wrap up newscast, by A1C Moises Vasquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    AFN Europe
    AFN Incirlik
    Combat Archer UK
    USAFE - AFAFRICA

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