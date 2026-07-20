The following is a news update for AFN Incirlik at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, July 31, 2026. This newscast provided information on the events that occurred during exercise Combat Archer 26 in the United Kingdom. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Moises Vasquez)
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2026 08:49
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|93061
|Filename:
|2607/DOD_111874795.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TR
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Combat Archer wrap up newscast, by A1C Moises Vasquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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