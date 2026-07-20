A 30 second spot about utilizing the Titan's Refuge at Incirlik Air Base, July 16, 2026. This was a spot was created for the Incirlik American Forces Network radio show. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Moises Vasquez)
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2026 08:49
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|93059
|Filename:
|2607/DOD_111874791.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TR
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Relax at the Titan's Refuge radio spot, by A1C Moises Vasquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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