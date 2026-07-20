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    Relax at the Titan's Refuge radio spot

    Relax at the Titan's Refuge radio spot

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    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TURKEY

    07.30.2026

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Moises Vasquez 

    AFN Incirlik

    A 30 second spot about utilizing the Titan's Refuge at Incirlik Air Base, July 16, 2026. This was a spot was created for the Incirlik American Forces Network radio show. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Moises Vasquez)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2026
    Date Posted: 07.31.2026 08:49
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 93059
    Filename: 2607/DOD_111874791.mp3
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TR
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Relax at the Titan's Refuge radio spot, by A1C Moises Vasquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    AFN Europe
    AFN Incirlik
    Incirlik AB Turkey
    USAFE - AFAFRICA

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