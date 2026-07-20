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    Behavioral Threat Analysis Center – Beyond the Bulletin: Episode 8

    Behavioral Threat Analysis Center – Beyond the Bulletin: Episode 8

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    QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2026

    Audio by Christopher Gillis 

    Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency

    This month, Pete and Kristin sit down with Dr. Liza Briggs, an anthropologist by trade, from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, to discuss online gaming. But before getting into online gaming and its culture, they had to talk about Dr. Briggs's study of the USMC culture, where she spent much of her career studying what makes Marines, well, Marines. Listen to how the cultures are alike (and different) between the Marines, online gamers, and, yes, USPTO.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2026
    Date Posted: 07.31.2026 08:13
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 93058
    Filename: 2607/DOD_111874778.mp3
    Length: 00:58:41
    Location: QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Behavioral Threat Analysis Center – Beyond the Bulletin: Episode 8, by Christopher Gillis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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