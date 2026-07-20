Behavioral Threat Analysis Center – Beyond the Bulletin: Episode 8

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This month, Pete and Kristin sit down with Dr. Liza Briggs, an anthropologist by trade, from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, to discuss online gaming. But before getting into online gaming and its culture, they had to talk about Dr. Briggs's study of the USMC culture, where she spent much of her career studying what makes Marines, well, Marines. Listen to how the cultures are alike (and different) between the Marines, online gamers, and, yes, USPTO.